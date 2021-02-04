Clarke has finished his 14-day quarantine after returning to Canada from Slovakia, and the plan is for him to join AHL Binghamton before the OHL season begins, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Unfortunately for Clarke, reporting to the AHL will involve crossing the border into the United States, which will lead to further delays as he acquires a work visa and quarantines again. Getting some AHL time should help the 2019 third-round pick pinpoint what he needs to work on before returning to junior hockey, but he's not expected to challenge for a roster spot with New Jersey this season.