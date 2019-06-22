Devils' Graeme Clarke: Heads to Devils in Round 3

Clarke was drafted 80th overall by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Clarke has a terrific shot and is a solid offensive player. As a result, the 23 goals and 34 points he posted in 55 games for OHL Ottawa this past season were deemed a disappointment. As far as natural ability goes, there's room for much more production. Clarke does his best work on the power-play where he has more room to operate. He's not overly quick and some scouts are concerned a lack of foot speed will hold him back at the professional level. Clarke has a chance to carve out a career as a specialist with the man advantage even if his skating doesn't get any better, but this is a risky long-term profile. Expect his OHL numbers to improve significantly next season.