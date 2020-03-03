Devils' Graeme Clarke: Healthy and producing
Clarke (shoulder) has picked up one goal and three assists in four games with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL since returning from injury.
Clarke was sidelined for more than four months after undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-October, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to the lineup. The 2019 third-round pick is still at least a few years away from getting a look with the big club.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.