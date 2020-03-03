Play

Devils' Graeme Clarke: Healthy and producing

Clarke (shoulder) has picked up one goal and three assists in four games with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL since returning from injury.

Clarke was sidelined for more than four months after undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-October, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to the lineup. The 2019 third-round pick is still at least a few years away from getting a look with the big club.

