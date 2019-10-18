Devils' Graeme Clarke: Set for shoulder surgery
Clarke (shoulder) will be out of action for at least the next four months, Kenny Walls of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The 2019 third-rounder (80th overall) is scheduled for surgery next week. Prior to the injury, Clarke had posted seven goals and nine points in his first nine games for OHL Ottawa. With the OHL regular season scheduled to end in mid-March, there's no guarantee Clarke plays again in 2019-20.
