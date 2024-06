Traff was the 91st overall pick by the Devils in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Traff saw some time with HV71 in the SHL last season as an 18-year-old. He didn't record a point in 10 games with the club, but was excellent (13 goals, 21 points) in 26 games with their junior team. Traff is a massive (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) kid with a big shot. The Devils seem likely to let him marinate in his native Sweden for the next few seasons.