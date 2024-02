Poulter was called up from AHL Utica on Wednesday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Poulter has a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 AHL games in 2023-24. Akira Schmid was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, so Poulter is projected to serve as New Jersey's backup goaltender behind Nico Daws in the short term.