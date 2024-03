Poulter was loaned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Jake Allen (maintenance) didn't suit up in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Islanders, so Poulter served as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup. The 22-year-old Poulter has a 17-8-1 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 28 AHL appearances this season.