Poulter signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Thursday.

Poulter has appeared in 23 games with AHL Utica this season, going 14-6-1 while posting a 2.68 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The 22-year-old will likely stick in the minors for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign unless the Devils lose several goaltenders to injury.