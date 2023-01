Hughes logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Hughes set up a Yegor Sharangovich tally on an odd-man rush in the first period before giving New Jersey a 3-2 lead with a goal in the second. Hughes extended his scoring streak to seven games, recording five goals and eight assists in that span. The 21-year-old center has 31 goals and 31 assists through 48 games this season.