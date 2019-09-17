Devils' Jack Hughes: Bags two goals in debut
Hughes scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, in Monday's preseason matchup with Boston.
It was a phenomenal first game with the Devils, as Hughes was able to secure the overtime victory for New Jersey. The youngster seems prepared for the jump to the NHL and will no doubt from playing alongside Taylor Hall (knee) once Opening Night arrives on Oct. 4.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.