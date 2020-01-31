Devils' Jack Hughes: Benching intended to be reset
Hughes was benched in the second period of Thursdays 6-5 shootout loss to the Predators, reports Mike Morreale of NHL.com.
His coach Alain Nasreddine said Hughes' game lacked "effort, attention to detail, getting involved and engaged in the game." The benching for the young phenom, who failed to record a point in the high-scoring affair, was intended to be a quick reset. The kid is competitive, so watch for Hughes to show his coach something next game out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.