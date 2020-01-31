Hughes was benched in the second period of Thursdays 6-5 shootout loss to the Predators, reports Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

His coach Alain Nasreddine said Hughes' game lacked "effort, attention to detail, getting involved and engaged in the game." The benching for the young phenom, who failed to record a point in the high-scoring affair, was intended to be a quick reset. The kid is competitive, so watch for Hughes to show his coach something next game out.