Devils' Jack Hughes: Buries OT winner versus Senators
Hughes recorded two points in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa.
Hughes tallied his first point of the night on Nikita Gusev's power-play goal in the second period, picking up a secondary assist on the goal. The 18-year-old then ended things 54 seconds into overtime, beating Craig Anderson to give New Jersey the extra point Sunday. Saddled with high expectations entering 2019-20, Hughes has enjoyed a pedestrian rookie campaign, producing 16 points in 35 games.
