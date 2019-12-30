Hughes recorded two points in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa.

Hughes tallied his first point of the night on Nikita Gusev's power-play goal in the second period, picking up a secondary assist on the goal. The 18-year-old then ended things 54 seconds into overtime, beating Craig Anderson to give New Jersey the extra point Sunday. Saddled with high expectations entering 2019-20, Hughes has enjoyed a pedestrian rookie campaign, producing 16 points in 35 games.