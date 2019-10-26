Hughes scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The rookie finally flashed the talent that made him the first overall pick in this year's draft, putting together his first multi-point performance in the NHL. Hughes has found the scoresheet in three straight games, collecting two goals and five points in that stretch as he begins to find his footing with New Jersey.

