Hughes recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hughes' quality finishing has been on full display this season, but he's also excelled as a playmaker. He had the secondary assist on Timo Meier's first goal as a Devil in the first period of Sunday's game. Hughes has earned a goal and eight helpers over his last eight contests, and he's up to 36 tallies, 40 assists, 260 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 58 outings overall.