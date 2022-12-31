Hughes scored two goals, including an empty-netter, during a 4-2 win over the host Penguins on Friday.

Hughes opened and closed the Devils' scoring Friday. The 21-year-old center has registered at least one point in 14 of his past 16 appearances (14 goals, seven assists). After posting a minus-45 rating during his first 166 NHL games, Hughes, who had six shots Friday, is a plus-11 in 36 outings this season.