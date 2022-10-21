Hughes notched his first goal of the season Thursday, sparking the Devils to a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Hughes, the 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick, opened the scoring Thursday by going deep. Skating a fly pattern down the ice, Hughes received a nearly 125-foot stretch pass from Damon Severson at the Islanders' blue line and scored off the breakaway. Hughes, who had 26 goals in only 49 games last season, has three points during his past two appearances. He added seven shots against the Islanders.