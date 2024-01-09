Hughes (upper body) was labeled week-to-week, though he is not expected to miss months, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Tuesday.

Hughes hasn't been placed on injured reserve yet but the fact that he is week-to-week could see that chance in the coming days. Dawson Mercer is currently poised to take on the first-line center role with Hughes on the shelf, though Nico Hischier's entire line could be moved up. The 22-year-old Hughes scored just one goal in his last nine contests but did add seven helpers over that stretch, including four with the man advantage.