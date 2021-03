Hughes opened the scoring in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Hughes caught Igor Shesterkin napping, as the goalie seemed to be anticipating an icing call. Instead, the puck took a lively carom off the boards and right onto Hughes' stick in front. The second-year center has played his best hockey against the Rangers this season, scoring three goals in three games against New York and two goals in 16 games against everyone else.