Hughes, who is considered week-to-week, is dealing with a right shoulder injury, according to Ryan Novozinsky of the Star-Ledger.

Hughes was injured early in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. He has amassed 15 assists and 20 points through 10 appearances this season. With Nico Hischier (upper body) also unavailable, New Jersey has been utilizing Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod as top-six centers.