Hughes didn't finish Wednesday's practice due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Hughes' injury, so he should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Seattle for the time being. If Hughes is unable to go, look for Jesper Boqvist or Alexander Holtz to jump into lineup versus the Kraken.
