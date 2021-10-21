Hughes sustained a dislocated left shoulder against Seattle on Tuesday but won't need surgery. Additionally, the center was placed on injured reserve and will be re-evaluated in another week.

Prior to getting hurt, Hughes was off to a strong start to the 2020-21 season, as he racked up two goals on four shots and one assist through the first two games of the year. With his placement on IR, the 20-year-old Florida native will miss at least the team's next two contests. Without Hughes in the lineup, Michael McLeod will get the first crack at a second-line role, making him a solid mid-range fantasy target.