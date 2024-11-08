Hughes scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

Hughes was a difference-maker, logging two first-period assists before potting the game-winner in the third. He danced through several Canadiens to set up Jesper Bratt for the game's first goal then won a puck battle in the corner to set up Ondrej Palat. The tally was his fifth to go along with 10 assists through 16 outings. This was his fifth multi-point effort and second three-pointer.