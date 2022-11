Hughes logged a pair of assists and seven shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Hughes helped out on the Devils' first and last goals of the game, the latter being a power-play tally for Fabian Zetterlund in overtime. With three goals and six assists over his last six games, Hughes is starting to look like the player many expected to enjoy a breakout campaign in 2022-23. He has 12 points (four on the power play), 53 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 12 contests overall.