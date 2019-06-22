Devils' Jack Hughes: Dream comes true for newest Devil
Hughes was drafted first overall by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Hughes is a special talent. You'll hear comps to Patrick Kane, but scouts say he's his own man. Yes, he has Kane's elite playmaking and puck skills, but add in Connor McDavid's elusiveness - especially in traffic - and Jack Eichel's relentless motor. What you get is the best prospect in hockey. Hughes is a dynamic skater who drives play at a crazy pace. And thinks it at the same rate. He has all the tools to be a 100-point player in the NHL in his prime. And that makes him a keeper cornerstone.
