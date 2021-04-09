Hughes had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Buffalo.

Hughes came into this one with just a single assist in his last 10 games, but he busted out of the slump in a big way here. His line with Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen showed excellent chemistry, as each member scored a goal assisted by the other two. Hughes's tally in the first period was his eight goal of the season, and the 2019 first overall pick has added 12 assists in 38 games.