Hughes entered the league's COVID-19 protocols Sunday.

Hughes spent the weekend in Vegas at the NHL's All-Star Game, and he'll likely be forced to miss at least one game -- Monday in Ottawa -- as a result of his placement in protocols. Considering the team plays again in Canada on Tuesday (Montreal), fantasy managers may want to plan for the young star to miss both of those contests given the potential complications with crossing the border. New Jersey plays again Thursday in St. Louis, which might be the most realistic earliest return date for Hughes, though more information will become available in the coming days.