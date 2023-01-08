Hughes scored two goals and an assist on 10 shots, fueling the Devils to a 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.

The first star of Saturday's contest, Hughes was sensational, scoring the opening goal for New Jersey and the eventual tying goal in the third period. The American forward added an assist on Jesper Bratt's power-play goal. Hughes has been red-hot as of late with 10 points in the midst of a five-game point streak. On the season, Hughes has 26 goals and 49 points in 40 games.