Hughes (shoulder) took line rushes during warmups and is expected to play Saturday versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have just 12 forwards on the ice for warmups, which is a strong indication Hughes is set to return. The 22-year-old missed five games while dealing with the shoulder injury, and barring a last-minute scratch, he should be able to take on a top-line role with ample power-play time to give the Devils' offense a big boost.