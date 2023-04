Hughes scored two goals and two assists on three shots, fueling the Devils to an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The first star of the game, Hughes opened the scoring with a wrist shot that beat Michael Hutchinson. He would also add a power-play goal in the second period and an assist on both of Timo Meier's goals. This extends his point streak to five games with nine points in that span. On the season, the American superstar has 42 goals and 95 points in 75 games.