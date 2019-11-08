Devils' Jack Hughes: Factors in on both goals in loss
Hughes scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Hughes opened the scoring at 15:44 of the first period with his fourth goal of the year. He later helped on Nikita Gusev's tally in the second period. The rookie center is up to nine points in 14 contests, but all of his offense has come in the last eight games. After a slow start to his NHL career, the first-overall pick from 2019 looks ready to make a splash in the Calder race.
