Hughes (lower body) feels as though he'll be healthy enough to return to the lineup Friday against the Blackhawks.

The Devils have yet to release an official update on Hughes' status for Friday's contest, but all signs point to the 18-year-old rookie returning to action against Chicago. The 5-foot-10 American, who's notched four goals and 11 points in 24 games this campaign, should slot into a top-six role and a spot on New Jersey's first power-play unit against the Blackhawks.