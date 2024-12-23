Hughes recorded two goals, including the game-winner, along with an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old got the Devils on the board 4:29 into the first period, and that goal stood as the game-winner since New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom turned aside all 12 shots he saw. Hughes added a power-play goal midway through the second period. Hughes has been on a roll in the weeks leading up to the NHL's Christmas break, as he's now had multi-point performances in seven of his last 12 appearances. The Orlando native led New Jersey's forwards in ice time during Monday's comfortable win and should continue to be a focal point when the team resumes play Friday against the Hurricanes.