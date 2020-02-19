Hughes posted two shots and a minus-2 rating across 18:05 in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

Hughes flanked Nico Hischier on the first line in this contest, as the 18-year-old shifted away from his natural center position. Considering the rookie has just 12 even-strength points over 51 games, this could aid his transition to the NHL ranks. Hughes has flashed his upside this year by utilizing his high-end skating abilities to split defenders and make plays, but it seems his fantasy value is best-suited for dynasty formats and deep redraft leagues at this time. Nevertheless, increased top-six duties should raise his ceiling going forward.