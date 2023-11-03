Hughes recorded two assists in a 5-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.
Both of Hughes' helpers were registered with the man advantage. He's up to five goals and 20 points in nine outings this season, including 12 power-play points. The 22-year-old is the first player to reach the 20-point milestone in 2023-24 and might continue to compete for the scoring title all year.
