Hughes delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Hughes has stepped up is game of late. He's firing more pucks and he has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games. The talent is there, but there's still a lot of room to improve. Hughes needs to invest a lot of time this summer in improving at the face-off dot, where he regularly loses almost two-thirds of the time. But he's set new career marks in goals (11) and assists (18), and sits at minus-2, which is a massive jump from his minus-26 last year.