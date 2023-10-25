Hughes piled up four assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

With the score tied 1-1 late in the second period Hughes got to work, setting up Tyler Toffoli for the first goal of his hat trick before Hughes dished three more helpers in the third. The 22-year-old appears ready to break into the upper echelon of the NHL scoring race this season, and Hughes already has four goals and 14 points in his first five games.