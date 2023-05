Hughes tallied two goals and two assists in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Hurricanes.

After he was held scoreless in the first two games of the series, Hughes exploded for four points Sunday, leading the Devils' offense in a big Game 3 victory. The 21-year-old center is up to five goals and nine points through his first 10 playoff games after posting 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 regular-season contests.