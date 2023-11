Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Hughes (shoulder) will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Hughes returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering the injury two weeks ago. Hughes was leading the NHL in points with 20 in 10 games before his injury, and is still tied for 15th place in the early going. Hughes has two goals and 10 assists on the power play as he has become a top-five forward in the NHL at the tender age of 22.