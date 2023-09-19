Hughes has recovered from the shoulder injury that bothered him in the Devils' second-round playoff exit against the Hurricanes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hughes admitted he wasn't 100 percent for the Devils' Game 5 elimination against the Hurricanes. A full summer to recover has done him well, and the 22-year-old will look to build on last season, which saw him score 43 goals and add 56 assists in a career-high 78 games. Fantasy managers can draft Hughes confidently with an early-round pick, as he boasts a top-line spot on one of the league's best young offenses.