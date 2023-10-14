Hughes was good for three assists in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Coyotes.

Hughes also ended up with a plus-1 and six shots on goal. Two of his helpers came on the power play, too, where he is so very good. However, he did struggle in the faceoff circle, going just 5-for-17, or 29.4%, which is an area he needs to be much better. The Devils are back at it Monday against the Florida Panthers.