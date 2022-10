Hughes picked up a pair of helpers in Sunday's 7-1 rout of Columbus.

Hughes now has points in three straight games, including two multi-point efforts. With eight points through the first nine games of the year, the 21-year-old center is on pace to blow his previous personal best (56) out of the water this year. Even if Hughes does slow down a little, he should still be considered a top-end fantasy target the rest of the way.