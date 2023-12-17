Hughes scored three goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old set the tone for the night by beating Daniil Tarasov on his backhand just 47 seconds into the first period, and Hughes then added tallies in the second and third to complete his second career hat trick. It's his fourth three-point performance in the last nine games, and since returning from a shoulder injury in mid-November, Hughes has produced nine goals and 17 points in 13 contests.