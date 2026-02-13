Hughes supplied three assists and put a shot on goal in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

Hughes led the United States in points Thursday with an assist on three of the team's last four goals. He slid the primary helper on each of Brock Nelson's two goals in the second period before sealing the hat trick of helpers with a secondary apple on Auston Matthews' power-play tally in the third. After missing New Jersey's final three games before the Olympic break, he showed no lingering signs of injury while skating on the Americans' productive fourth line. He should remain in the mix to lead the United States in points for the Olympics if he can maintain a spot in the lineup moving forward.