Devils' Jack Hughes: Heads to locker room
Hughes went to the locker room in the first period of Friday's game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hughes was shaken up on a hit by Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen behind the net. While the young center stayed on the bench for awhile, he ultimately required more attention from the medical staff.
