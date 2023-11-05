Hughes is expected to miss Sunday's game versus Chicago, but his upper-body injury isn't as bad as it could have been, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hughes sustained the injury during Friday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis. He's been off to a tremendous start, scoring five goals and 20 points in 10 contests. Hughes is the cornerstone of the Devils' offense, so if his absence proves to be short, then that will be a great relief for New Jersey. While he's unavailable, Michael McLeod, who has averaged 13:32 of ice time this season, might be asked to play a bigger role.