Devils' Jack Hughes: Inks entry-level deal

Hughes signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Friday.

The Devils didn't select Hughes with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft to have him start his career in the minors, so although nothing will be made official until training camp, it's safe to assume the 18-year-old American will start the upcoming campaign in a top-six role while also filling a spot on New Jersey's first power-play unit. Hughes is a special talent that should be able to produce right away, making him a high-upside pick in re-draft leagues and a top-tier asset in dynasty formats.