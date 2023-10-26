Hughes racked up three assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Hughes assisted on both of Tyler Toffoli's goals as well as a Timo Meier tally in the Devils' four-goal second period. The 22-year-old Hughes has multiple points in five of his six games this season, giving him an NHL-best 17 points (four goals, 13 helpers) through six contests. The star center has added 28 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and four PIM. While he's earned nine power-play points this season, all of his offense Wednesday came at even strength.