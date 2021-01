Hughes scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

After lighting the lamp twice in less than five minutes during the second period, the 19-year-old helped set up Miles Wood for the eventual game-winner before the second intermission. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft appears set to take a huge step forward in his second NHL campaign, and Hughes already has two goals and six points through the Devils' first three games.