Hughes scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft continues his ascent to superstardom. Hughes has six multi-point performances over the course of the Devils' current 10-game winning streak, piling up six goals and 15 points over that stretch as New Jersey surges to the top of the Metropolitan Division standings.