Hughes (lower body) will not return to Friday's tilt against the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes took a tumble into the board and saw one more shift in the first period before heading back to the locker room. He logged 3:55 of ice time prior to exiting the game. The star center has five goals and 20 points through 10 appearances this season. New Jersey's next game is Sunday against Chicago.